Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

CDAY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 246,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 200,118 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

