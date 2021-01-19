Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

LEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

LEU stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $299.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

