Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 30,710 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Chevron by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.74. 270,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,752,123. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.