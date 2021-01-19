Centre Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,720 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 813,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,853,270. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

