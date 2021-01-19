Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens lowered Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.74.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. 104,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,603. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,787,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,833,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

