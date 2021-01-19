Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celtic in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Celtic has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

