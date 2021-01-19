Celo (CELO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.99 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Celo coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00005996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $275.96 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00044501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00073205 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00245324 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,111.40 or 0.94945855 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

