Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

CSTL traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,282. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -467.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,151,661.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,141,544.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,008 shares of company stock worth $20,084,561. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

