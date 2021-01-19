Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of CARR remained flat at $$40.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,951. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

