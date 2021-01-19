Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Carrefour stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 1,093,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,020. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

