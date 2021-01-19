Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 631,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,202,970. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

