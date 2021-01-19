Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,166. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

