Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to $1.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

CRLFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 20,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.