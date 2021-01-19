Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$0.90 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.25.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.66.

Shares of CJ traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.97. 521,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$61.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

