Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Shares Up 6.3%

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.00. 314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

