Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,377. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.