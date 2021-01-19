Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,439. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

