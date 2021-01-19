Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.67 ($61.96).

Shares of COK traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.96 ($51.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cancom SE has a one year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.15.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

