Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $500.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.