Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $500.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
