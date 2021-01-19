Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNI opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

