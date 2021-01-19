Canaccord Genuity Raises Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $8.00

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jushi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.