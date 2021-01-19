Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 689,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,533. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Cameco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cameco by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cameco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,008,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

