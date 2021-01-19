Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.05. 402,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.93 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

