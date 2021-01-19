Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.85. 406,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,430. Caleres has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Caleres by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Caleres by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

