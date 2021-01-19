Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $16.89. 28,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Caleres has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts predict that Caleres will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $796,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

