Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.
