CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 125,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

