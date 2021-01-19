Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $48.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cable One in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $48.05 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,671.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

CABO opened at $1,985.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,133.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,910.89. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.68 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.