Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cable One by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CABO traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,992.01. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,910.89. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.