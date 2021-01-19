Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

