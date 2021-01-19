Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $30,554,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

