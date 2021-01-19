Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,295. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

