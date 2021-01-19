Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BAM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,983. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

