Brokers Offer Predictions for Artis REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year.

Artis REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$113.33 million for the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

