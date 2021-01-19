Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

LULU stock opened at $344.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.87. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

