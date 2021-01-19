Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

OR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 924,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

