Brokerages Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,405.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 133,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

