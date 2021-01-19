Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. e.l.f. Beauty also reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

ELF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,547 shares of company stock worth $9,584,530. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

