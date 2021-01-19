Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,660. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

