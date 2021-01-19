Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce sales of $844.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $833.20 million. Snap posted sales of $560.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $605,038.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,117,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,114,897.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,006,310 shares of company stock worth $77,627,841.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 712,028 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 832,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,170,518. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

