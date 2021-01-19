Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

Several equities analysts have commented on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $16,342,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,028,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

ITOS stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,830. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

