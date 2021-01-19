Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,368. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

