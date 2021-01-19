BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

BBIO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. 13,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

