Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 20,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,625. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

BNTGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.