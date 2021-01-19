Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 20,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,625. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.