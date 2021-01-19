BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:LND traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $314.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

