Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 783.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 488,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. 177,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,168. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

