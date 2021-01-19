BOSAGORA Market Capitalization Hits $24.03 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $24.03 million and $126,070.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057664 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00537311 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005490 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043745 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.54 or 0.03902057 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012755 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015542 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “
