BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,414.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $6,414.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,259,139 coins and its circulating supply is 782,228,406 coins. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

