boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB lowered boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BHOOY remained flat at $$91.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

