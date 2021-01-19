BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOKF opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

